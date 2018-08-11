PTI nominates Imran Ismail for Sindh Governor

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has named senior leader of the party Imran Ismail as the next Governor of Sindh.

The party formally announced the chairman’s approval of Imran Ismail’s nomination as governor on Saturday.

The MPA-elect will have to give up his Sindh Assembly membership for the prized post.

Earlier today, the party had nominated Chaudhry Sarwar as Governor of Punjab and Asad Qaiser as the Speaker National Assembly.