Sat August 11, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 11, 2018

Pakistan Navy rescues fishermen from sunken vessel

KARACHI: ​​Pakistan Navy successfully conducted rescue operation in Karachi Harbour and saved previous lives onboard fishing vessel "Muhammad Shah Bukhari".

The boat in distress was entering Karachi Harbour when capsized in channel due some technical fault. Upon receipt of information about the distressed fishing vessel, Pakistan Navy promptly launched the search and rescue operation to lactate fishermen of the distressed boat.

In short span of time fishermen were recovered by PN Harbour Patrolling Boats and in assistance with other boats in the harbour. Pakistan Navy Harbour Patrol Boats are on 24/7 guard of the harbour to efficiently cater any such call/incident.

Pakistan Navy, as custodian of maritime frontiers of the motherland, has always been vigilant and watchful in assuring a secure maritime environment at domestic waters as well as in Indian Ocean Region and beyond. 

Prompt response to the distressed boat and subsequent rescue of fishermen is a clear manifestation of professionalism and dedication of Pakistan Navy’s men for their countrymen.

