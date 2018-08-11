Sat August 11, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 11, 2018

Inclusion of minorities in all tiers of governance, decision making stressed

LAHORE: Recalling the aspiration of multi-religious coexistence reflected in the national flag and the promises made in Lahore Resolution of 1940 that spells out the need for “adequate, effective and mandatory safeguards for protection of rights and interest of minorities”,  speakers at a convention on the National Minorities’ day  on Friday emphasized the need for inclusion of minorities in the national mainstream in all tiers of governance and decision making.

The convention  was participated by representatives of civil society organizations and the political parties, and organized by Centre for Social Justice (CSJ)

The participants convention deeply appreciated the designation of 11th August as National Minorities’ Day by the government of Pakistan saying this measure symbolizes the vision of Quaid-e-Azam presented in his inaugural address to the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan in 1947.

"Acknowledging that the fundamental rights enunciated in the Constitution of Pakistan and affirmative measures introduced by the Federal and Provincial governments to protect rights of religious minorities, we call attention of all stakeholders to the human rights challenges at hand as well as the way forwards," said a resolution passed by the convention.

Appreciating the initiative taken by the coalition government of Pakistan People’s Party in 2009, to observe National Minorities’ Day, carried forward by Pakistan Muslim League (N) and supported by political parties such as; Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Awami National Party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League (Q) and Jamaat-e-Islami; the participants  pledged to work with political stakeholders in enhancing respect for human rights and promoting peaceful coexistence.

Representing the religious diversity of Pakistan and different shades of opinion, the participants of the convention unanimously reiterated that the message in the Quaid-e-Azam’s speech need to be adopted as guiding document for formulation of laws and policies in the country.

The participants resolved to foster alliances for tackling challenges faced by Pakistan such as; religious and social intolerance, discrimination, nepotism, corruption and lack of respect for rule of law. 


