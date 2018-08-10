Ishaq Dar spotted on London street again, escapes camera

LONDON: Former finance minister Ishaq Dar was spotted again on a London street, trying to escape the camera of a commoner who is asking his name.



The commoner, who could be identified as a Pakistani by his voice asking Ishaq Dar to tell his name in Urdu.

Ishaq Dar clad in a blue shalwar kameez and waistcoat moves fast trying to escape the camera.