Ishaq Dar spotted on London street again, escapes camera

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Former finance minister Ishaq Dar was spotted again on a London street, trying to escape the camera of a commoner who is asking his name.
The commoner, who could be identified as a Pakistani by his voice asking Ishaq Dar to tell his name in Urdu.
Ishaq Dar clad in a blue shalwar kameez and waistcoat moves fast trying to escape the camera.
LONDON: Former finance minister Ishaq Dar was spotted again on a London street, trying to escape the camera of a commoner who is asking his name.
The commoner, who could be identified as a Pakistani by his voice asking Ishaq Dar to tell his name in Urdu.
Ishaq Dar clad in a blue shalwar kameez and waistcoat moves fast trying to escape the camera.
Comments