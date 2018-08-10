Imran Khan will stay at ministers’ enclave, not at PM or Punjab House: PTI spokesman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan will reside in a common house at ministers’ enclave instead of Prime Minister or Punjab House, said party spokesman Fawad Chaudhry.



Talking to media in Bani Gala, Fawad Chaudhry said, “Imran Khan will not be residing at Punjab House of Prime Minister House after taking oath of his office instead he will be residing in a common house at ministers’ enclave.”

PTI spokesman further elaborated that Imran Khan could temporary stay at Punjab House if the house at ministers’ enclave needed repair, adding that Imran Khan will himself pay from personal account if renovation is needed.

Imran Khan is also paying the expenses of security arrangements at Bani Gala, he said and added that not a single penny was taken from national exchequer.

About oath taking ceremony, Fawad Chaudhry said it will take place at Awan-e-Sadr and only a few hundred people will participate in it.

Two days back, PTI leader and close aide of Imran Khan Naeem-ul-Haq had said that Khan will move to the Punjab House after taking oath as the PM rather than shifting to the palatial Prime Minister House.

Naeem-ul-Haq said that Khan has selected Punjab House as his official residence in the Federal Capital.

In his victory speech, Imran Khan had announced to use the palace like government buildings for public welfare as they consume billions of rupees taxpayers’ money.

The decision to live in a smaller, simpler residence will save the exorbitant amount of Pakistani Rs1.85 billion spent annually on the PM House.

The cricketer-turned politician has also vowed to ensure that his ministers and provincial chief ministers, where his party is in power, also follow principles austerity.