PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday ordered re-election in PK-23 Shangla .

The electrical body declared election results from the Khyber Paktunkhwa Assembly constituency null and void on the grounds that less than 10 percent woman had cast their ballots in the election on July 25.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Shaukat Yousufzai had returned successful from the constituency.

According to a complainant , women voters were forcibly stopped from casting their votes.