PCB, Titans come together to bring cricket back to Karachi

Pakistan Cricket Board and Titans Autographs & Memorabilia joined hands to hold the Titans Charity Gala ‘18 in conjunction with PCB Awards on Wednesday 8th August in Karachi.
The evening did not only honour those players who have performed exceptionally over the year, but Titans also held an auction of rare items signed by elite Pakistani and international cricketers to raise funds for various charities.
Such charities include Edhi Foundation as well as Project 91, a Titans project in collaboration with WWF-Pakistan, which aims to provide clean drinking water resources across 91 different locations in Pakistan.
The evening was filled with the movers & shakers of the Pakistani cricketing world. Chairman PCB, Mr. Najam Sethi, along with PCB officials, the current national team & retired players, including Shahid Afridi, were in attendance, as the evening kicked off with the PCB Awards ceremony followed by the Titans auction and ended with a performance from Strings.
Faisal Edhi also thanked the PCB and Titans Autographs for their support for Edhi Foundation.
Overall, the Titans Charity Gala raised over PKR 4 million, all of which will be for charitable causes. Shahid Afridi’s Bat & Fakhar Zaman’s Bat were the top items sold during the evening, as the auction held a vast range of special cricket items signed by international icons.
Furthermore, the PCB had a special award for Fakhar Zaman thanks to his historical double-century against Zimbabwe, while Sarfraz Ahmed bagged the Imtiaz Ahmed Spirit of Cricket Award.
More details will be made available across social media, including facebook.com/TitansAutographs and facebook.com/PakistanCricketBoard.
Auction Items
PSL Eliminator Coins Proceeds – PKR 55,000
PSL Final Coin – PKR 65,000
Shoaib Malik Bat – PKR 160,000
Sarfaraz Glove PKR – PKR 600,000
Shahid Afridi Bat – PKR 1 million
World XI Auction Bat – PKR 400,000
Champions Trophy Shirt – PKR 500,000
Fakhar Zaman Bat – PKR 700,000
Inzamam Bat – PKR 650,000
PCB Awards
Special award-Fakhar Zaman
Imtiaz Ahmed Spirit of Cricket Award- Sarfraz Ahmed
Best Test Player of the Year (Men)- Mohammad Abbas (27 wickets)
Best ODI Player of the Year (Men)- Hassan Ali (Bowler-33 Wickets)
Best ODI Player of the Year (Women)-Sana Mir (259 runs/21 Wickets)
Best T20 Player of the Year (Men)- Babar Azam (Batsman- 489 Runs)
Best T20 Player of the Year (Women)- Javeria khan (Batswoman-173 Runs)
Emerging Player (Men)- Faheem Ashraf
Emerging player (Women)-Diana Baig
Best Batsmen Domestic (Men)- Shan Masood (1857 Runs)
Best Batswoman Domestic (Women)- Javeria Khan (356 Runs)
Best Bowler Domestic (Men)- Aizaz Cheema (78 Wickets)
Best Bowler Domestic (Women)- Diana Baig (18 Wickets)
Best Wicket Keeper Domestic (Men)- Kamran Akmal (54 Victims)
Best Wicket Keeper (Women)- Sidra Nawaz (27 Victims)
Best Player of the Year (Blind)- Amir Ishfaq
Best Player of the Year (Deaf & Dumb)- Muhammad Naveed Qamar
Best Player of the Year (Disable)- Nihaar Alam
Best Umpire of the Year- Muhammad Asif Yaqoob
Best Coach of Year- Sajjad Akber, LRCA
Best Referee of the Year- Mohammad Anees, Lahore
Best Scorer of the Year- Azhar Hussain-Lahore
Best Curator of the Year- Riaz Ahmed, Rawalpindi Stadium
