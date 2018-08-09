Thu August 09, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
August 9, 2018

PCB, Titans come together to bring cricket back to Karachi

Pakistan Cricket Board and Titans Autographs & Memorabilia joined hands to hold the Titans Charity Gala ‘18 in conjunction with PCB Awards on Wednesday 8th August in Karachi. 

The evening did not only honour those players who have performed exceptionally over the year, but Titans also held an auction of rare items signed by elite Pakistani and international cricketers to raise funds for various charities. 

Such charities include Edhi Foundation as well as Project 91, a Titans project in collaboration with WWF-Pakistan, which aims to provide clean drinking water resources across 91 different locations in Pakistan.

The evening was filled with the movers & shakers of the Pakistani cricketing world. Chairman PCB, Mr. Najam Sethi, along with PCB officials, the current national team & retired players, including Shahid Afridi, were in attendance, as the evening kicked off with the PCB Awards ceremony followed by the Titans auction and ended with a performance from Strings. 

Faisal Edhi also thanked the PCB and Titans Autographs for their support for Edhi Foundation.

Overall, the Titans Charity Gala raised over PKR 4 million, all of which will be for charitable causes. Shahid Afridi’s Bat & Fakhar Zaman’s Bat were the top items sold during the evening, as the auction held a vast range of special cricket items signed by international icons.

Furthermore, the PCB had a special award for Fakhar Zaman thanks to his historical double-century against Zimbabwe, while Sarfraz Ahmed bagged the Imtiaz Ahmed Spirit of Cricket Award.

More details will be made available across social media, including facebook.com/TitansAutographs and facebook.com/PakistanCricketBoard.

Auction Items

PSL Eliminator Coins Proceeds – PKR 55,000

PSL Final Coin – PKR 65,000

Shoaib Malik Bat – PKR 160,000

Sarfaraz Glove PKR – PKR 600,000

Shahid Afridi Bat – PKR 1 million

World XI Auction Bat – PKR 400,000

Champions Trophy Shirt – PKR 500,000

Fakhar Zaman Bat – PKR 700,000

Inzamam Bat – PKR 650,000

PCB Awards

Special award-Fakhar Zaman

Imtiaz Ahmed Spirit of Cricket Award- Sarfraz Ahmed

Best Test Player of the Year (Men)- Mohammad Abbas (27 wickets)

Best ODI Player of the Year (Men)- Hassan Ali (Bowler-33 Wickets)

Best ODI Player of the Year (Women)-Sana Mir (259 runs/21 Wickets)

Best T20 Player of the Year (Men)- Babar Azam (Batsman- 489 Runs)

Best T20 Player of the Year (Women)- Javeria khan (Batswoman-173 Runs)

Emerging Player (Men)- Faheem Ashraf

Emerging player (Women)-Diana Baig

Best Batsmen Domestic (Men)- Shan Masood (1857 Runs)

Best Batswoman Domestic (Women)- Javeria Khan (356 Runs)

Best Bowler Domestic (Men)- Aizaz Cheema (78 Wickets)

Best Bowler Domestic (Women)- Diana Baig (18 Wickets)

Best Wicket Keeper Domestic (Men)- Kamran Akmal (54 Victims)

Best Wicket Keeper (Women)- Sidra Nawaz (27 Victims)

Best Player of the Year (Blind)- Amir Ishfaq

Best Player of the Year (Deaf & Dumb)- Muhammad Naveed Qamar

Best Player of the Year (Disable)- Nihaar Alam

Best Umpire of the Year- Muhammad Asif Yaqoob

Best Coach of Year- Sajjad Akber, LRCA

Best Referee of the Year- Mohammad Anees, Lahore

Best Scorer of the Year- Azhar Hussain-Lahore

Best Curator of the Year- Riaz Ahmed, Rawalpindi Stadium

