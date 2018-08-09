'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

A recent release in Pakistan, 'Actor in Law' had raised bars for Pakistani cinema. Speaking to one of the media houses in Pakistan, director Nabeel Qureshi revealed that the Fahad Mustafa and Mehwish Hayat starrer will be screened for a group of students at "a very famous college in Mumbai called Mithibai College" on August 10.



"They're playing this film for an event organised by Om Puri's foundation," Qureshi added to the discussion.

The screening will be played as a formal segment of inauguration ceremony of the Om Puri Foundation, about which Nandita Puri, Indian actor Om Puri's wife, said, "We will be announcing the Om Puri scholarship and fellowship through which we wish to take his legacy forward."

Moreover, the captain of the ship, Fizza Ali Meerza spoke on how Om Puri did not even charge a single penny for the film as he had this realization that it was Film Wala’s second venture.

Notable is the fact that 'Actor in Law' is the only Pakistani film that could not be released in India due to sudden death of Om Puri resulting in a lot of controversies against his death.