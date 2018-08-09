Thu August 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?
What Naya Pakistan means

What Naya Pakistan means
The age of savagery

The age of savagery
The Kashmir flashpoint

The Kashmir flashpoint
Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir
Azad Kashmir PM, Achakzai barred from meeting Nawaz at Adiala Jail

Azad Kashmir PM, Achakzai barred from meeting Nawaz at Adiala Jail
Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity
Imran Khan declared winner from Lahore NA-131

Imran Khan declared winner from Lahore NA-131
'Worry for India?': Russia to train Pakistani troops

'Worry for India?': Russia to train Pakistani troops
Here’s why Canada finding itself isolated in dispute with Saudi

Here’s why Canada finding itself isolated in dispute with Saudi
'PTI numbers exceed 180 in National Assembly'

'PTI numbers exceed 180 in National Assembly'

A ‘home nurtured’ officer heading IB, on temporary basis

A ‘home nurtured’ officer heading IB, on temporary basis

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

A recent release in Pakistan, 'Actor in Law' had raised bars for Pakistani cinema. Speaking to one of the media houses in Pakistan, director Nabeel Qureshi revealed that the Fahad Mustafa and Mehwish Hayat starrer will be screened for a group of students at "a very famous college in Mumbai called Mithibai College" on August 10.

"They're playing this film for an event organised by Om Puri's foundation," Qureshi added to the discussion. 

The screening will be played as a formal segment of inauguration ceremony of the Om Puri Foundation, about which Nandita Puri, Indian actor Om Puri's wife,  said, "We will be announcing the Om Puri scholarship and fellowship through which we wish to take his legacy forward."

Moreover, the captain of the ship, Fizza Ali Meerza spoke on how Om Puri did not even charge a single penny for the film as he had this realization that it was Film Wala’s second venture.

Notable is the fact that 'Actor in Law' is the only Pakistani film that could not be released in India due to sudden death of Om Puri resulting in a lot of controversies against his death.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Humaima Malik says 'harassed' at Lahore hotel

Humaima Malik says 'harassed' at Lahore hotel
Summer ‘84 trailer: Horror-thriller or a crime scene?

Summer ‘84 trailer: Horror-thriller or a crime scene?
Priyanka Chopra expresses desire to step into a male role

Priyanka Chopra expresses desire to step into a male role

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

Load More load more

Spotlight

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas
Priyanka Chopra expresses desire to step into a male role

Priyanka Chopra expresses desire to step into a male role

ICC allows Afghanistan to hold cricket league in UAE

ICC allows Afghanistan to hold cricket league in UAE

Photos & Videos

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening