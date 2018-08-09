Thu August 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?
What Naya Pakistan means

What Naya Pakistan means
The age of savagery

The age of savagery
The Kashmir flashpoint

The Kashmir flashpoint
Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir
Pak student bags outstanding contribution award at LSE

Pak student bags outstanding contribution award at LSE
Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity
Islamabad police nab suspects involved in F-9 park rape case

Islamabad police nab suspects involved in F-9 park rape case
'Worry for India?': Russia to train Pakistani troops

'Worry for India?': Russia to train Pakistani troops
PCB set to launch cricket TV channel

PCB set to launch cricket TV channel
'PTI numbers exceed 180 in National Assembly'

'PTI numbers exceed 180 in National Assembly'

A ‘home nurtured’ officer heading IB, on temporary basis

A ‘home nurtured’ officer heading IB, on temporary basis

Entertainment

REUTERS
August 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie spar over child support, house loan

 

LOS ANGELES: Brad Pitt on Wednesday rebutted claims that he had failed to support his children and accused his estranged wife Angelina Jolie of trying to manipulate the media in their long drawn-out divorce.

In the latest round of bitter accusations between the Hollywood power couple once known as Brangelina, Pitt´s attorneys said the actor had paid over $1.3 million in bills for Jolie and their six children since their 2016 separation.

In documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, the attorneys also said Pitt had loaned Jolie $8 million to help her buy a new home.

Jolie´s attorney responded by saying that Pitt was charging Jolie interest on the loan for the new house and that the actress has had to shoulder most of the expenses for the children alone.

"What has been filed by Brad's side today is a blatant attempt to obfuscate the truth and distract from the fact that he has not fully met his legal obligations to support the children," attorney Samantha Bley DeJean said in a statement.

Jolie had said in a Tuesday court filing that Pitt had "paid no meaningful child support" since Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016. Pitt´s attorneys said that Jolie´s claims were "a thinly-veiled effort to manipulate media coverage." 

Pitt and Jolie were married for two years and enjoyed a 10-year romance that had made the pair one of Hollywood´s most glamorous couples.

They have six children for whom she is seeking primary custody.

The "Maleficent" actress said on Tuesday that she wanted to expedite the divorce and return to single status by the end of 2018. Pitt´s court filing said it was the actor, not Jolie, who first made the request to speed up the divorce.

The divorce filing, citing irreconcilable differences, triggered a bitter custody dispute during which Pitt was investigated and cleared of child abuse.

Final custody arrangements have yet to be agreed.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Oscars to create new award for popular movies, limit televised ceremony

Oscars to create new award for popular movies, limit televised ceremony
US comedian Jeremy McLellan praises family culture in Pakistan

US comedian Jeremy McLellan praises family culture in Pakistan
'Mile 22' trailer launched: Fans thrill to pieces

'Mile 22' trailer launched: Fans thrill to pieces
Mother Beyonce wants acceptance of curvier bodies

Mother Beyonce wants acceptance of curvier bodies
Load More load more

Spotlight

Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Faheem Ashraf win PCB awards

Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Faheem Ashraf win PCB awards

PPP’s first Christian MPA-elect aims to advocate rights of minorities

PPP’s first Christian MPA-elect aims to advocate rights of minorities
Last solar eclipse of 2018 on 11th

Last solar eclipse of 2018 on 11th
Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Photos & Videos

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

'Mile 22' trailer launched: Fans thrill to pieces

'Mile 22' trailer launched: Fans thrill to pieces
Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!

Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!
'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen

'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen