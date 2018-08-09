Court summons Nawaz Sharif on Monday in corruption references

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court on Thursday ordered the authorities to produce former prime minister Nawaz Shari on Monday.

The orders came during the hearing of references related to Al Azizia and Flagship Investment.

The hearing was adjourned till Monday.

Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in Avenfield Apartments reference.

Currently he is surving the prison term at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Today's hearing was conducted by judge Muhammad Arshad Malik after layers for suspects succeeded in convincing the High Court that the judge who convicted the former prime minister should not hear the rest of references against them.

Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar were also convicted in the Avenfield reference and received seven years and one year jail terms respectively.