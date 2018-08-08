Wed August 08, 2018
World

Web Desk
August 8, 2018

Gandhi wanted Quaid-e-Azam to become prime minister of India: Dalai Lama

Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi wanted to give prime ministership to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, a suggestion that Nehru rejected, Indian Express quoted Dalai Lama as saying on Wednesday.

Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of the Tibetan Buddhists, was speaking at a student interaction at Goa Institute of Management.

Dalali Lama said Nehru was self-centered and told Gandhi  "I wanted to be prime minister".

"India and Pakistan would have remained united had Jinnah been allowed to take over as prime minister, instead of Jawaharlal Nehru," Dalai Lama said.

According to the Indian Express, when a student asked him how can one be sure of the decisions one makes, and if they can avoid making mistakes. Dalai Lama chose Nehru’s “decision” to explain that “mistakes do happen”.

