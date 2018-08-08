Sixty-five goats killed as truck overturns in Lodhran

LODHRAN: At least 65 goats reported to have been killed as a truck overturned near Khanewal Road in Lodhran on Wednesday, Geo News reported.

“The goats loaded on the truck were for sale as Bakra Eid comes around the end of this month,” police reported.

However, five men were also injured in the accident as the truck driver lost control over the vehicle on a turning and the truck, loaded with the animals, rammed on the road.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical attention, the police added.