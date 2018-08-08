Pakistan and India should never be at war: Shabana Azmi

The United Nations Population Fund (UNPFA) Goodwill Ambassador, politician, social activist and multiple-award winning Indian actress Shabana Azmi, who is also an advocate of Indo-Pak peace spoke on how war should never be an option when it comes to resolving the dispute between the two neighboring countries.

The dialogue should remain interactive and ultimately result in healthy discussions rather than hatred and enmity for each other, she said.

"War is not an option, discussions and talks are needed to solve the disputes between the countries," the 'Masoom' actress elucidated during a public session named 'Baithak', organised on Tuesday.

"During cricket match of Pakistan and India, people start behaving like rivals and discriminate against each other. So, that time film is the medium through which feeling of love can be generated among people of India and Pakistan through artistes' performances," she spoke with reference to the recent ban of 'Mulk' in Pakistan and reactions that took over social media later.

"More films should be made through which message of love and peace is imparted, and there should be a joint collaboration between the nations," she added.

Shabana also stressed on how cultural exchange programs of students between the countries can lead to cheery outcomes that will benefit on both sides of borders.