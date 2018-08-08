Wed August 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad

Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad
Pakistan: a new beginning

Pakistan: a new beginning
Their war, our guilt

Their war, our guilt
Urban flood resilience

Urban flood resilience
Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh

Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh
Opposition parties protest ‘rigging’ today

Opposition parties protest ‘rigging’ today
Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park

Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park
Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates
CEC ‘slept’ through polling day

CEC ‘slept’ through polling day
SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants

SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants
PML-N cabinet didn't issue NOC to Gen Raheel for Saudi job

PML-N cabinet didn't issue NOC to Gen Raheel for Saudi job
Army chief, Russian deputy defence minister discuss security cooperation

Army chief, Russian deputy defence minister discuss security cooperation

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan and India should never be at war: Shabana Azmi

The United Nations Population Fund (UNPFA) Goodwill Ambassador, politician, social activist and multiple-award winning Indian actress Shabana Azmi, who is also an advocate of Indo-Pak peace spoke on how war should never be an option when it comes to resolving the dispute between the two neighboring countries.

The dialogue should remain interactive and ultimately result in healthy discussions rather than hatred and enmity for each other, she said.

"War is not an option, discussions and talks are needed to solve the disputes between the countries," the 'Masoom' actress elucidated during a public session named 'Baithak', organised on Tuesday.

"During cricket match of Pakistan and India, people start behaving like rivals and discriminate against each other. So, that time film is the medium through which feeling of love can be generated among people of India and Pakistan through artistes' performances," she spoke with reference to the recent ban of 'Mulk' in Pakistan and reactions that took over social media later. 

"More films should be made through which message of love and peace is imparted, and there should be a joint collaboration between the nations," she added. 

Shabana also stressed on how cultural exchange programs of students between the countries can lead to cheery outcomes that will benefit on both sides of borders.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Name of Imran's close aide put on ECL
Russia all set to train Pakistani troops

Russia all set to train Pakistani troops
Masked 'dacoits' snatch pizza from Faisalabad man

Masked 'dacoits' snatch pizza from Faisalabad man
Imran Khan vs Saad Rafique: SC suspends LHC orders for vote recount in NA-131

Imran Khan vs Saad Rafique: SC suspends LHC orders for vote recount in NA-131
Load More load more

Spotlight

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title
Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory

Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory
WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

West Hollywood council says Trump´s Walk of Fame star must go

West Hollywood council says Trump´s Walk of Fame star must go

Photos & Videos

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all
Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats

Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats
Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!

Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!
'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen

'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen