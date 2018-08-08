Wed August 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad

Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad
CEC ‘slept’ through polling day

CEC ‘slept’ through polling day
Canada to ask allies to help cool Saudi dispute; US offers no aid

Canada to ask allies to help cool Saudi dispute; US offers no aid
JUI-F to block Karachi’s entry, exit points to protest ‘rigging’ in elections

JUI-F to block Karachi’s entry, exit points to protest ‘rigging’ in elections
Looming economic crisis: Sukuk, dollar-denominated bonds to be launched, says Asad

Looming economic crisis: Sukuk, dollar-denominated bonds to be launched, says Asad
Opposition parties protest ‘rigging’ today

Opposition parties protest ‘rigging’ today
Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park

Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park
Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates
Construction of Mohmand, Diamer-Bhasha dams to start in 2019

Construction of Mohmand, Diamer-Bhasha dams to start in 2019
Traditional politics to invite people’s wrath: Imran

Traditional politics to invite people’s wrath: Imran
SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants

SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants
Army chief, Russian deputy defence minister discuss security cooperation

Army chief, Russian deputy defence minister discuss security cooperation

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory


KARACHI: Police have arrested a factory worker, who took fellow employees hostage at a crushing plant in Karachi's Sohrabh Goth area over non-payment of his dues.

As per details,  factory worker, identified as Saleem Shehzad, on Tuesday took  fellow employees hostages as he was deprived of  the payment of his dues, and allegedly having been treated unfairly by the owners.

The footage went viral on social media, showed Shehzad wielding a handgun and issuing directives to fellow workers, who were held hostage inside the factory. The man could also be heard claiming that he had a bag full of explosives and he could detonate them.

Shehzad had alleged that he was working in the factory for nine months and was not paid for the last two months.

A heavy contingent of police and Sindh Rangers reached the spot to defuse the situation, as soon as the news flashed on media. they arrested the man after a brief communication, confirmed  SSP Malir Muneer Sheikh, adding that Shehzad had caused loss to the factory at which his dues were withheld.

Sheikh said that Shehzad surrendered himself to police after being assured that his demands would be met. He said the suspect was only in possession of a handgun, and no explosives as he claimed.

The senior police official further said that an action would be taken against Shehzad as per the law.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park

Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park
Imran Khan’s pet dogs a focus of interest!

Imran Khan’s pet dogs a focus of interest!
PTI welcomes opposition’s protest

PTI welcomes opposition’s protest
Pakistan to decide whether to seek IMF bailout ´by September´

Pakistan to decide whether to seek IMF bailout ´by September´
Load More load more

Spotlight

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title
Video: Imran Khan ignores security protocol in Peshawar

Video: Imran Khan ignores security protocol in Peshawar
WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

West Hollywood council says Trump´s Walk of Fame star must go

West Hollywood council says Trump´s Walk of Fame star must go

Photos & Videos

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all
Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats

Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats
Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!

Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!
'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen

'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen