Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory





KARACHI: Police have arrested a factory worker, who took fellow employees hostage at a crushing plant in Karachi's Sohrabh Goth area over non-payment of his dues.

As per details, factory worker, identified as Saleem Shehzad, on Tuesday took fellow employees hostages as he was deprived of the payment of his dues, and allegedly having been treated unfairly by the owners.

The footage went viral on social media, showed Shehzad wielding a handgun and issuing directives to fellow workers, who were held hostage inside the factory. The man could also be heard claiming that he had a bag full of explosives and he could detonate them.

Shehzad had alleged that he was working in the factory for nine months and was not paid for the last two months.

A heavy contingent of police and Sindh Rangers reached the spot to defuse the situation, as soon as the news flashed on media. they arrested the man after a brief communication, confirmed SSP Malir Muneer Sheikh, adding that Shehzad had caused loss to the factory at which his dues were withheld.

Sheikh said that Shehzad surrendered himself to police after being assured that his demands would be met. He said the suspect was only in possession of a handgun, and no explosives as he claimed.

The senior police official further said that an action would be taken against Shehzad as per the law.