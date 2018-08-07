Daily horoscope for Tuesday, August 7, 2018





What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Your birthday is approaching. This makes the next month the perfect time to think about what you want your new year to be all about.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Expect a popular month ahead. Accept all invitations. Talk to others about your hopes and dreams for the future, because they might help you.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

In the next month, the Sun will move across the top of your chart, acting like a spotlight on you. Because this light is flattering, others will ask you to take on increased responsibilities.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Travel anywhere you can in the next month, because you want to broaden your horizons. You’re keen to learn new things and discover adventure.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

During the next month, you will feel passionate about everything. But your passion most certainly will be romantic as well. (Say no more!)

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You’ll need more sleep in the next month because the Sun is now traveling as far away fromyou as it gets all year. (The Sun is your source of energy.)

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Do whatever you can to get better organized now. You’re on a big kick to turn over a new leaf. (Why not be the best you can be?)

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Romance, love affairs, vacations, parties, pleasurable excursions, sports and playful activities with children are tops on the menu for you during the next month. Lucky Scorpio!

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you enter a monthlong window of time when you will focus strongly on home, family and your private life. Take some time to cocoon and enjoy your privacy.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The pace of your days will accelerate in the next month, as you are busy with short trips, reading and writing, plus running errands all while talking to everyone. Fasten your seatbelt!

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Finances, money and cash flow will have your attention in the next month. But at a deeper level, you will wonder what your true values are. What really matters?

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Today the Sun enters your sign to stay for the next four weeks, energizing you and attracting people and favorable circumstances to you. Make the most of this good fortune!