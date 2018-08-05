Daily Horoscope For Sunday, August 5, 2018

What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.



ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

You can do great research today because you have the willingness to work hard, even if you’re working in the dark. You won’t give up until you find what you’re looking for.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Put your energy into working with a group today, and you will not regret it. You can get an enormous amount done by cooperating with others or rallying them to your cause.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Your ambition is stronger than ever!

You’re like a Sherman tank. Keep plugging away at what you want to achieve, because you will succeed.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

This is a great day to finish your thesis, tackle a student paper or study anything. You’ll also take great care in making travel plans.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

You won’t overlook anything if you’re dealing with taxes, debt, inheritances, bills and the wealth of others. You have enormous patience and perseverance today.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

If you don’t agree with a partner or close friend today, you will not budge. You have firm ideas about what you want. (There’s also a chance that you will attract someone to you who acts like this.)

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You can be tremendously productive at work today, because you will just keep on going. Your ability to persevere and accomplish whatever is at hand is amazing.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a strong day for sports, the arts, flirtations, throwing a party and enjoying playful times with children. You’re full of exuberant energy!

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Use your energy today to clean up messy areas at home, especially related to garbage, plumbing, bathrooms or laundry areas. Get rid of whatever you are not using.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You will be direct and succinct when talking to others today. You intend to say what you mean and mean what you say.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’ll work very hard to earn your money today, and you might work just as hard to spend it. But you seem to know what you’re doing, and you’re going full steam ahead.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

You have enormous energy today. You also have patience, focus and the ability to pay attention to detail. Whatever you do, you will do with great care.