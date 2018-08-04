COAS salutes real heroes on Police Martyrs Day

KARACHI: Police Martyrs Day (Youm-e-Shuhada) has been observed with great reverence nationwide on Saturday to pay homage to the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa also esteemed the efforts of the police department on social media with relevance to this event,

“Police has rendered great sacrifices in war against terrorism. Salute to martyrs the real heroes. While all security forces fight terrorists, Police has greater role in defeating terrorism. We stand with our Police in national effort,” the army chief said, according to ISPR, the media wing of Pakistan army.

The Police Martyrs Day is celebrated annually to honor the fighters of the nation and exhibit solidarity with their families.

Police Departments honor the sacrifices of 'Jawans' who laid down their lives. Special activities and events were held across the country to acknowledge sacrifices of police force for establishing peace.