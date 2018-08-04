England beat India by 31 runs in 1st Test

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Birmingham, United Kingdom: England beat India by 31 runs the first Test at Edgbaston on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in a five-match series.
India, set 194 for victory, were dismissed for 162 before lunch on the fourth morning.
England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who could miss next week´s second Test at Lord´s because of a court trial on a charge of affray starting Monday, took two wickets in an over including the prize scalp of India captain Virat Kohli for 51.
Star batsman Kohli had made 149 -- his maiden Test century in England -- during India´s first innings at Edgbaston.
Stokes ended the match when he had Hardik Pandya (31) caught at first slip for an innings return of four for 40 in 14.2 overs.
England´s 1,000th Test was a personal triumph for Sam Curran.
In just his second match at this level, the 20-year-old Surrey left-arm swing bowler took a Test-best four for 74 in India´s first innings 274.
And he followed that up with a dashing 63, his maiden Test fifty, to give England a target worth defending after they had collapsed to 87 for seven in their second innings.
Brief scores
England 1st Innings 287 (J Root 80, J Bairstow 70; R Ashwin 4-62, M Shami 3-64)
India 1st Innings 274 (V Kohli 149; S Curran 4-74)
England 2nd Innings 180 (S Curran 63; I Sharma 5-51, R Ashwin 3-59)
India 2nd Innings 162 (V Kohli 51; B Stokes 4-40)
Result: England won by 31 runs
Series: England lead five-match series 1-0
