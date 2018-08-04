England beat India by 31 runs in 1st Test

Birmingham, United Kingdom: England beat India by 31 runs the first Test at Edgbaston on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in a five-match series.

India, set 194 for victory, were dismissed for 162 before lunch on the fourth morning.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who could miss next week´s second Test at Lord´s because of a court trial on a charge of affray starting Monday, took two wickets in an over including the prize scalp of India captain Virat Kohli for 51.

Star batsman Kohli had made 149 -- his maiden Test century in England -- during India´s first innings at Edgbaston.

Stokes ended the match when he had Hardik Pandya (31) caught at first slip for an innings return of four for 40 in 14.2 overs.

England´s 1,000th Test was a personal triumph for Sam Curran.

In just his second match at this level, the 20-year-old Surrey left-arm swing bowler took a Test-best four for 74 in India´s first innings 274.

And he followed that up with a dashing 63, his maiden Test fifty, to give England a target worth defending after they had collapsed to 87 for seven in their second innings.

Brief scores

England 1st Innings 287 (J Root 80, J Bairstow 70; R Ashwin 4-62, M Shami 3-64)

India 1st Innings 274 (V Kohli 149; S Curran 4-74)

England 2nd Innings 180 (S Curran 63; I Sharma 5-51, R Ashwin 3-59)

India 2nd Innings 162 (V Kohli 51; B Stokes 4-40)

Result: England won by 31 runs

Series: England lead five-match series 1-0