Sat August 04, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 4, 2018

Iranian envoy calls on Imran Khan

Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Mehdi Honardoost called on Prime Minister -designate Imran Khan and senior leadership of his party at Banigala.

The Iranian envoy congratulated them on their victory in the elections, also discussed matters of mutual interest, according to a press release issued by the party's Central Media department.

"Iran remains prepared to engage with Pakistan on its agenda of regional cooperation and development," Mr Honardoost said.

He said that Iran was also keen to expand trade ties with Pakistan. 

He said that Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline project could change the destiny of Pakistan. "We are ready to hold constructive dialogue with  Pakistan on the project," he said. 

Speaking on this occasion, Imran Khan said that Pakistan was   keen to increase trade ties with all its neighbors, including Iran. 

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shireen Mazari and Naeem ul Haq also attended the meeting. 



