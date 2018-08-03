Former Indian cricketers Kapil, Sidhu find Imran Khan as beacon of hope

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan had earlier said he would send formal invitations to former Indian cricketers Navjot Singh Siddhu and Kapil Dev - besides former Test star Sunil Gavaskar and Bollywood actor Aamir Khan - for his swearing-in ceremony as Prime Minister.



Following the announcement, both the former cricket stalwarts Kapil Dev and Siddhu, are looking forward to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the PTI chief.

“It’s an honor to be invited and I would love to go, subject to government approval. Imran is a friend, and it feels nice to see him achieve his dream of leading his nation”, said Kapil Dev in an interview with a local Indian publication.

Moreover, the famous Siddu Paaji evinced his sentiments as he shared his first meeting with Imran Khan at Faridabad in 1987.

“I was awestruck. What a personality. His first ball hit me and he rushed to me and advised me to breathe deep and relax. He earned my respect that day. We spent time on the field against each other and together in the commentators’ box and I found him to be a man of vision and concern for his country. His cancer hospital, which offers free treatment, is the greatest gift anyone could think of giving to his country," he said.

Mr. Sidhu, now part of the Congress government in Punjab, further went on to add, “Imran wants to bring in changes. For him, politics is a mission and I know he will succeed. He can convert weaknesses into strengths because he has the charisma to do it. He was an exemplary player and I know he will be an impeccable leader to remove the acrimony between the two nations.”

Both the cricketers talked optimistically on how Imran Khan’s elevation as Prime Minister will certainly open up gateways for better Indo-Pak relations in the upcoming future.