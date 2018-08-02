England 9-1 at 2nd day close of 1st Test, lead India by 22 runs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Birmingham, United Kingdom: England were nine for one in their second innings, a lead of 22 runs, at stumps on the second day of the first Test against India at Edgbaston on Thursday.
Alastair Cook was out for a duck to what became the last ball of the day when England´s all-time leading Test run-scorer, for the second time in the match, was drawn forward and bowled by a superb delivery from off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin that pitched on middle and hit off stump.
Keaton Jennings was five not out.
India were facing a large first-innings deficit at 182 for eight but skipper Virat Kohli, dropped twice, made a superb 149 -- his maiden Test century in England -- in a total of 274.
He was eventually last man out, with India just 13 runs adrift of England´s first innings 287.
This is England´s 1,000th Test and the first of a five-match series.
