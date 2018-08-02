England 9-1 at 2nd day close of 1st Test, lead India by 22 runs

Birmingham, United Kingdom: England were nine for one in their second innings, a lead of 22 runs, at stumps on the second day of the first Test against India at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Alastair Cook was out for a duck to what became the last ball of the day when England´s all-time leading Test run-scorer, for the second time in the match, was drawn forward and bowled by a superb delivery from off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin that pitched on middle and hit off stump.

Keaton Jennings was five not out.

India were facing a large first-innings deficit at 182 for eight but skipper Virat Kohli, dropped twice, made a superb 149 -- his maiden Test century in England -- in a total of 274.

He was eventually last man out, with India just 13 runs adrift of England´s first innings 287.

This is England´s 1,000th Test and the first of a five-match series.