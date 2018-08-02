CJP adjourns Sharif's sugar mills case in swap of Rs.1 million donation to dam funds

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan on Thursday induced Sharif family’s attorney to donate Rs.1 million in the dam funds in exchange of adjourning sugar mills case, Geo reported.

The Lahore High Court had last year annulled the relocation of the Sharif’s sugar mills to southern Punjab and ordered them to shift out of the region.

The Sharif family preceded their plea to the Supreme Court earlier this year.

Hearing the litigation today, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar regarded the relocation of sugar mills owned by the Sharif and cited that all directors belonged to Nawaz Sharif’s family, adding that there was deception that a power plant was being constructed instead of sugar mills.

Appearing before the apex court, the Sharif family’s attorney requested to adjourn the case to prepare a better case in the meantime, responding to which, the chief justice ordered him to contribute a payment of Rs.1 million in benefit to the dam funds.



The next hearing has been adjourned till August 20.