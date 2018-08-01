Wed August 01, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 1, 2018

Rehman Malik slams Twitter for suspending Raza Rabbani’s account

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former interior minister Senator Rehman Malik has slammed micro-blogging website Twitter for suspending ex-Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani’s account.

Rehman Malik expressed shock over suspension of Raza Rabbani’s Twitter handle and demanded twitter to restore the account.

“I am shocked to see about the suspension of twitter account of senator Reza Rubbani. I demand from twitter to reopen it.”

Suspension of Twitter account of Senator Rubbani has raised serious question on the credibility of twitter, Rehman Malik said.

Earlier, in its tweet, PPP stalwart and Senator Mian Raza Rabbani’s office said twitter has suspended his account.

“Extremist and other organizations have hundreds of accounts, @Twitter finds time to suspend @SenRazaRabbani's account. #RazaRabbani is real leader of people,” Mian Raza Rabbani’s office tweeted.

