CJP asks how Raheel Sharif, Shuja Pasha accepted foreign employments

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar has asked as to how former chief of army staff, General Raheel Sharif and ex-DG ISI Shuja Pasha were allowed to go abroad and acquire foreign job despite the law bars public servants to do so for two years after their retirement.



The chief justice was hearing a case pertaining to dual nationality of judges and government officers here Wednesday.

The CJP asked Defence Secretary Lt Gen (retd) Zamir-ul-Hassan Shah to inform the court as how many officers were married to foreign nationals and whether the law does not apply to military officers.

The defence secretary apprised the court that both the retired generals had obtained a no-objection certificate (NOC) prior to accepting employment offer abroad.

Armed forces do not recruit dual citizens, he told the court, adding that they have to give up their foreign nationality before being recruited in the military.

The court also issued notices to 27 officers of the Interior Ministry holding dual nationality and adjourned the hearing till August 7.