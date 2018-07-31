UAE envoy meets Imran Khan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: United Arab Emirates Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi called on PTI chairman Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad on Tuesday.
The ambassador congratulated Imran Khan for his party’s victory in the parliamentary elections.
The two sides also touched on the political and bilateral ties between the two friendly countries.
The ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, Iran and Germany have also extended their best wishes to Imran Khan.
