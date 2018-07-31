Tue July 31, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 31, 2018

UAE envoy meets Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: United Arab Emirates Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi called on PTI chairman Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The ambassador congratulated Imran Khan for his party’s victory in the parliamentary elections.

The two sides also touched on the political and bilateral ties between the two friendly countries. 

The ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, Iran and Germany  have also extended their best wishes to Imran Khan. 

