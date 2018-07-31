Tue July 31, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 31, 2018

Nawaz Sharif’s health improving: doctors

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s health is gradually improving, doctors at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) informed on Tuesday.

The doctors  dismissed reports regarding former premier being shifted back to Adiala Jail where he is imprisoned on corruption charges.

They further said that Nawaz’s blood tests will be done again today.

Last night, Nawaz’s sugar, blood pressure and ECG (electrocardiogram) were not normal which is why all tests will be conducted again today by PIMS Head of Cardiology Dr Naeem Malik and his team, the doctors said.

A complete report about Nawaz’s health will then be submitted to concerned authorities after which decision regarding shifting him to Adiala Jail will be taken depending on his health.

Nawaz was shifted from Adiala Jail to PIMS’ cardiac ward on the orders of the caretaker government on Sunday.

