NAB files corruption reference against ex-PM Shaukat Aziz

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed corruption reference against former prime minister Shaukat Aziz.



According to NAB communiqué, former minister for water and power Liaquat Jatoi, former federal secretary Ismail Qureshi, Yousuf Yousuf Memon and Dr Naseem A Khan are co-accused in the reference.

They are accused of appointing Basharat Hassan as consultant against the rules. Hassan refused to quit the office despite completing his five years term.

Shaukat Aziz served as 15th Prime Minister of Pakistan from 28 August 2004 to 15 November 2007.

He also as Minister of Finance from 12 October 1999 to 15 November 2007.