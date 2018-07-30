Mon July 30, 2018
Pakistan

APP
July 30, 2018

Maldives President felicitates Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: President of Maldives Abdulla Yameen on Monday telephoned Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan and felicitated him on his success in the general elections.

According to PTI Central Media Department here, the President expressed his best wishes for him.

The Chairman PTI thanked the President of Maldives.

