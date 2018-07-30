Maldives President felicitates Imran Khan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: President of Maldives Abdulla Yameen on Monday telephoned Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan and felicitated him on his success in the general elections.
According to PTI Central Media Department here, the President expressed his best wishes for him.
The Chairman PTI thanked the President of Maldives.
ISLAMABAD: President of Maldives Abdulla Yameen on Monday telephoned Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan and felicitated him on his success in the general elections.
According to PTI Central Media Department here, the President expressed his best wishes for him.
The Chairman PTI thanked the President of Maldives.
Comments