India to buy missile shield from US

NE DELHI: To enhance its defence capacity Indian is planning to procure the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System-II (NASAMS-II) . The government is in talks with the US for the system that costs about $1 billion, Indian media reported on Sunday.
According to reports, this system would complement other systems such as the medium and long-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems under procurement.
India is deploying a multi-tiered air defence network , apart from these, India is reportedly going ahead with the procurement of the S-400 systems despite differing views of the US over the sanctions against Russia and the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.
The NASAMS, armed with the three-dimensional Sentinel radars, short and medium-range missiles, launchers, fire-distribution centers, is part of the air defence network guarding Washington. It is also deployed in several NATO countries.
