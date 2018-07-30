Who will rule Punjab?

LAHORE: Having emerged emerged as the largest single party in July 25 elections, Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is in position to form governments in the Centre and two provinces, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, while the last tussle between PML-N and PTI has narrowed down to Punjab.

Both PML-N and PTI are embroiled in a tussle to form government in Punjab, making efforts to woo independently elected candidates to obtain required numbers.

Though both parties appear confident to be at the helm in the province with PML-N previously obtaining 129 seats and PTI was on its heels with 123 seats. While 27 independent candidates, the third largest group in Punjab assembly, will prove vital in tipping the scales.



In order to form the government in the 297-strong house, an outright majority of 149 seats will be required.



PTI on Sunday declared that it has successfully obtained 132 seats in Punjab after the inclusion of nine independent candidates, of whom four joined the PTI on Saturday and five on Sunday.

The smaller players which could affect the outcome include Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) with seven seats; Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) with six; and PML-Functional, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Pakistan Awami Raj Party (PRAP) with one seat each.

As expected, the PML-Q has decided to support PTI in the Punjab Assembly, as well as National Assembly.

Furthermore, stalwarts from both sides have stepped up wheeling and dealings. Jehangir Tareen, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar are wooing independents from PTI’s side while Saad Rafique and Hamza Shehbaz are working to bring independents into PML-N’s fold.

In a press conference in Lahore on Friday, Hamaz Shehbaz, son of former CM Shehbaz Sharif, said the PML-N is reaching out to independents who share the party’s ideology, adding that their party would retain control over the Punjab Assembly instead of being relegated to the opposition benches.

On the other hand, PTI Spokesman Naeemul Haq claimed that the Punjab chief minister will belong to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. There should be no mistake about it, he told reporters.