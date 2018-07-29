Sun July 29, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 29, 2018

PTI has most number of seats in Punjab, claims Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said that his party had got the most number of seats in Punjab to form a government.

“PTI now has 131 seats in Punjab Assembly with the addition of two new independents,” Chaudhry said in a press statement on Sunday.

“Syed Sair ul Hasan, an Independent candidate from PP-46, and PP-7 winner Raja Saghir have joined the PTI,” he said.

More independents from Punjab will be joining our party by evening today,” he said, adding that PTI would soon begin the process of forming the government in Punjab.

Chaudhry, who was among leading nominees for the Punjab CM slot, has also backed the candidacy of Aleem Khan for the top provincial job.

Separately, PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tarin said that he would get more independents to join his party tonight.  

