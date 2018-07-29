



Daily horoscope for Sunday, July 29, 2018





Daily horoscope for Sunday, July 29, 2018. Find out what kind of day you will have today.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This is the best day all year to ponder your role in your friendships. Would you want to have you as a friend? How can you be a better friend?

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

What is your relationship to authority figures in your life? There will always be someone with authority over you. Today’s New Moon provokes this line of thought.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

What further education or training can you get to improve your job? What kind of travel or education can you undertake that will enhance your life?

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Focus on what you can do to reduce your debt. Also, how can you improve relations with others, especially those who have values that differ from yours?

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

What can you do to improve your closest partnerships and friendships? Remember: For a relationship to be successful, you must be as good for your partner as he or she is for you.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The New Moon today urges you to think about how to improve your health. Can you stop doing something harmful? Can you start doing something helpful?

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

More than most signs, you love to schmooze, to entertain and to be entertained. Ask yourself if you’re leading a balanced life in this regard. It’s important to play as well as work.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

What can you do to improve family relationships? And what can you do to improve where you live so that you are happier to arrive home?

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Communication with others is important, because none of us likes to be isolated. Are you a good communicator? Do you listen when others speak?

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This New Moon focuses on your value system and your relationship to your possessions. Do you own your things, or do they own you?

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

The only New Moon in your sign all year is taking place today. Take a realistic look in the mirror and ask yourself what you can do to create a better impression on your world.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

We are all guided by certain principles and beliefs, but we often forget what they are. What do you think are two of the most important things in life?