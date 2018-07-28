Sat July 28, 2018
July 28, 2018

Bilawal Bhutto sets up committee to engage with political parties

ISLAMABAD: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has set up a committee to engage with political parties in the wake of General Elections-2018 to discuss the way forward.

According to a notification issued by the PPP on Saturday,  Syed Yousif Raza Gillani, Syed Khursheed Shah, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Farhatullah Babar, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Syed Naveed Qamar are members of the committee. 

A notification in this regard was issued from the Chairman’s Secretariat by his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro.

According to sources, Syed Khursheed Shah has been assigned the task to meet  Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore on Sunday following contacts between PML-N and PPP leadership.

On the other hand, Shehbaz Sharif met former Punjab governor Ahmad Mehmood today and requested his party's support in formation of the government. 

