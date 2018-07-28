US ready to work with Pakistan's new government: State Department

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday said that it was ready to work with Pakistan's new government, commending the courage of the the nation who voted to determine the country’s future.

The US State Department, in a statement, acknowledged Wednesday´s election results, which saw cricket star Imran Khan win the vote in an outcome rejected by Pakistan´s main parties.

Condemning the Quetta blast, the US commended the courage of the Pakistani people, including women who turned out to vote and showed resolve to determine the country’s future.

However, spokeswoman Heather Nauert said: "The United States shares concerns about flaws in the pre-voting electoral process, as expressed by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan."

Nauert said Washington agreed with the European Union´s observation that "positive changes to the legal framework for elections in Pakistan is needed."

The US also praised Pakistani voters for fully rejecting the participation of some individuals, allegedly had affiliation with extremists, in the elections.

Nauert added the US would seek opportunities to work with Pakistan´s new government to "advance our goals of security, stability and prosperity in South Asia," but did not reference the winners by name.