PML-N vows to form Punjab government

LAHORE: The PML-N has announced to form the government in the most populous province of the Punjab after the results released by the Election Commission of Pakistan show the party has the highest number of members.

The statement came from the senior PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz during a press conference in Lahore Friday.

On Thursday, the party decided to sit on the opposition benches in the Centre, Punjab and other provincial assemblies.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the PML-N central executive committee in Lahore on Thursday, headed by the party President Shahbaz Sharif. The meeting decided that the PML-N's elected members will take oath while wearing black armbands.

Talking to media, junior Shehbaz said in 2013 Nawaz Sharif did not interfere and respected the mandate of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf and let the party form the government.

The PML-N leader further added that the party has won ‘129 seats and has the first right to form the government’ in the province. Hamza also claimed that the independents lawmakers are their likeminded.

The people of Punjab has voted for PML-N on the basis of his party’s performance.

Hamza commended the victory speech made Imran Khan. The PTI chief has said the good things but to achieve this he needs to work.