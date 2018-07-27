PTI decides to contact MQM-P, GDA, BAP, PML-Q and Independent candidates to form govt

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after winning 119 National Assembly seats have emerged as major political party, however it requires 137 seats to form government with simple majority at centre.



For this, PTI has decided to approach five political parties to form coalition government at centre, sources said and added that Imran Khan’s party has completed initial consultation over it.

Sources confirmed that Imran Khan held consultative meeting with senior party leaders and decided to contact Independent candidates, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Awami Muslim League (AML) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P).

The number of independent candidates in National Assembly is 15, GDA 2, AML 1, PML-Q 4, BAP 1 and MQM-P 8.