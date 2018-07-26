NA 256 Results - Karachi Central 4 Election - Muhammad Najeeb Haroon (PTI) leads...

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NA-256 Results of Karachi Central 4 for Election 2018 has been received from 38% polling stations. Up till now, Muhammad Najeeb Haroon of PTI leads with 89,850 votes while Amir Wali Uddin Chishti from MQM-P is on 2nd position with 45,575 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Muhamamad Adil Siddiqui - PSP, Muhammad Zaman Khan Lodhi - IND, Muhammad Riyaz Haider - IND, Muhammad Afsar Ali Khan - IND, Muhammad Irshad Siddqiui - IND, Sofia Yaqoob - ANP, Shahid Hussain - IND, Syed Sajid Hassan - PPPP, Zain Aquil - IND, Dost Muhammad Faizi - PML-N, Ishtiaq Ahmed Shad - PFP, Rehan Mansoor - IND, Muhammad Ali Qadri - TLP, Meraj Ul Huda Siddiui - MMA.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-256 Karachi Central 4.
