PPP leaders slam ECP over election 'irregularities'

Amidst a press conference by the Pakistan People’s Party leaders, Senator Raza Rabbani targeted the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the irregularities identified during the polling process.

Former chairman of the senate termed the delay in the release of ECP’s official election results as ‘suspicious’ and stated: “I do not agree with Election Commission’s stand about the new system working.”

Claiming that tactics were being used by the electoral body, Rabbani asserted that “After 7pm polling agents were made to exit the stations. The results should have been released at midnight.”

Moreover he said amid the presser: “It appears that Larkana and Lyari have convoys that are working at the pace of zero.”

PPP leader Taj Haider also joined the protest claiming that copies of Form 45 were not handed to the polling agents which should be done under urgent notice.

Furthermore he stated: “Election Commission is answerable as to why our polling agents were kicked out.”

Haider also demanded that both results of the constituencies of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should be presented instantly.