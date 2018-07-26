Thu July 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

AFP
July 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Election body rejects 'rigging' accusations

Islamabad: Pakistan´s top election official batted away allegations of ballot-rigging Thursday, defending an ongoing delay in the formal vote count as a technical issue.

The incumbent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party flat out rejected the pending results of Wednesday´s election, citing "outright rigging" and accusing officials of preventing its representatives from overseeing the count.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) denied the claims, saying a new electronic results system suffered unexpected glitches.

Despite the technical issues, "these elections were 100 percent fair and transparent", said Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza on Thursday, in his first comments after polls closed.

Raza did not say when election authorities would be in a position to announce the results.

The comments reflected similar remarks by the ECP´s secretary hours earlier.

The PML-N chief Shahbaz Sharif -- brother of jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif -- alleged "massive rigging" in the election that "will cause irreparable damage to the country".

As election workers poured over mounds of paper ballots, other major parties -- including the Pakistan Peoples Party -- joined the fray, alleging the count was being manipulated.

The controversy follows a bitter campaign season marred by allegations of interference from the country´s powerful military, with former cricket star Imran Khan´s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) accused of being the beneficiary.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PTI gives surprise result in Karachi, emerges as major party

PTI gives surprise result in Karachi, emerges as major party

Pakistan Election 2018: Imran Khan in strong position to form govt in Islamabad.

Pakistan Election 2018: Imran Khan in strong position to form govt in Islamabad.
Chief Election Commissioner announces first unofficial result

Chief Election Commissioner announces first unofficial result
Heads of major political parties lose elections from PTI rookies in KP

Heads of major political parties lose elections from PTI rookies in KP
Load More load more