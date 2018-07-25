General Election 2018: President, PM, CJP to cast vote in their hometown

ISLAMABAD: The government officials and other prominent leaders will cast their votes in their respective constituencies except those convicted by the courts.

President of Pakistan will cast his vote in Karachi and caretaker Prime Minister Justice (r) Nasir-ul-Mulk will cast his vote at his hometown, Mingora in Swat, while Chief Justice of Pakistan CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar in Lahore.



Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi is likely to cast his vote in Lahore while Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana in Multan.



The political parties’ heads will also cast their votes in their respective constituencies.



PTI Chairman Imran Khan is in Banigala to cast his vote in Islamabad, Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz in Lahore, Asif Zardari in Nawab Shah, while Bilawal Bhutto will cast his vote in Larkana.

PML-Q chief Ch Parvaiz Elahi and Ch Shujaat in Gujrat, while, Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq will be present in KP’s Lower Dir area to cast his vote, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in DI Khan.



Likewise, MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and PSP’s Mustafa Kamal will cast their votes in Karachi



Former PM Nawaz Sharif, her daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (Retd) Safdar will not be able to cast their votes as the date for postal balloting is over. Other political leaders will also cast their votes in their respective polling stations.