Tue July 24, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 24, 2018

Haroon voices support for Imran Khan

KARACHI: Pakistani singer Haroon Rashid will be voting for Imran Khan and also urged the masses on Tuesday to vote for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf tomorrow.

Taking to Twitter, the social activist posted an anti-PML-N and anti-PPP explanation and condemned the earlier tenures of corruption.

In his opinion, corruption lashes major crisis on education, healthcare, economy, governance, justice, law and order, infrastructure, trade and power supply, suggesting that Imran’s anti-corruption manifesto will fix Pakistan’s condition.

In the statement released on social media, he castigated former premiers for wrecking the country’s reputation on international reforms for being lip-sealed during UN speeches where rival countries framed Pakistan as a terrorist state, to which he further suggested that Imran’s leadership will uplift the country’s stance on international reforms.

“I believe Oxford educated Imran Khan can stand toe to toe with world leaders and make a strong case for Pakistan,” the statement read.


