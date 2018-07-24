Thousands sign petition to drink red water found in 2,000-year-old sarcophagus

Workmen in Egypt inadvertently unearthed the approximately 2,000-year-old black granite sealed sarcophagus this month during the construction of an apartment building in the historic Mediterranean port city of Alexandria.

The 30-ton coffin is the largest yet found in Alexandria, prompting a swirl of theories in local and international media that it may be the resting place of the ancient Greek ruler who in 331 BC founded the city that still bears his name.

Egyptian archaeologists on Thursday dashed local hopes that a newly discovered ancient sarcophagus might contain the remains of Alexander the Great, finding instead the mummies of what appeared to be a family of three.

But days later, an online petition with the support of thousands of people across the globe is urging the Egyptian government to let them drink the strange red water found in the sarcophagus, Egypt Independent reported.

According to report published by the news website, archaeologists found three skeletons and a red liquid speculated to be sewage water that leaked into the coffin, causing the mummies to decompose according to an Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities report.

But people still believe it the sarcophagus might still be supernatural, prompting a twitter user to launch this petition which quickly went viral.

“We need to drink the red liquid from the cursed dark sarcophagus in the form of some sort of carbonated energy drink so we can assume its powers and finally die,” the petition says.

Its goal of 25,000 signatures has successfully reached 17,597 in just three days from launch.