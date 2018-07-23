Not afraid of undemocratic tactics, says Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has commented on Monday that undemocratic tactics do not scare him.

Amidst his corner meeting in the Qambar region conducted on the final day of campaigning, Bilawal while urging voters to show the same support for him as was received by his grandfather Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Addressing the crowd in Ratodero, the PPP chairman stated: “The general election will play an integral role in the strengthening of country’s democracy.”

He went on to declare: “I will complete the mission of Benazir Bhutto.”

Adding further he observed that ‘scam’ politicians have joined hands to hurl difficulties in his way, also mentioning that the forces operating in opposition of the country will be overpowered in the upcoming general elections.

The party supremo will be contesting the polls on July 25th from NA-8 in Malakand, NA-200 in Larkana and NA-246 in Karachi.