Mon July 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Not afraid of undemocratic tactics, says Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has commented on Monday that undemocratic tactics do not scare him.

Amidst his corner meeting in the Qambar region conducted on the final day of campaigning, Bilawal while urging voters to show the same support for him as was received by his grandfather Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Addressing the crowd in Ratodero, the PPP chairman stated: “The general election will play an integral role in the strengthening of country’s democracy.”

He went on to declare: “I will complete the mission of Benazir Bhutto.”

Adding further he observed that ‘scam’ politicians have joined hands to hurl difficulties in his way, also mentioning that the forces operating in opposition of the country will be overpowered in the upcoming general elections.

The party supremo will be contesting the polls on July 25th from NA-8 in Malakand, NA-200 in Larkana and NA-246 in Karachi.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Justice Tahira Safdar becomes first female chief justice of Balochistan high court

Justice Tahira Safdar becomes first female chief justice of Balochistan high court

Stamp on Lion to give respect to your vote: Nawaz Sharif's message from Jail

Stamp on Lion to give respect to your vote: Nawaz Sharif's message from Jail
Justice Shaukat Siddiqui will also get justice, says CJP Saqib Nisar

Justice Shaukat Siddiqui will also get justice, says CJP Saqib Nisar
ECP issues list of things that could invalidate a vote

ECP issues list of things that could invalidate a vote
Load More load more