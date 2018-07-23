Shehbaz warns of people's reaction if polls are rigged

MULTAN: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ( PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday warned that he won’t be able to stop “the flood” of people if elections are rigged.

Addressing a public meeting in Multan, PML-N president lamented that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is being treated as he is an enemy of Pakistan even if he conducted nuclear tests despite pressure from the world community and made the country an atomic power.

He further said that they are being pushed against the wall, adding; "We will break down the wall. We will save Pakistan.”



Giving the example of Metro Bus Service projects in Punjab, he said the PML-N during its last government made record development projects, adding that his government established Lodhran-Khanewal Road.

While lashing out at PTI chief , Shehbaz said that Imran used to criticise the Metro Bus project in Punjab and vowed not to start such projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but eventually did, he alleged that Peshawar city has been dug out for the metro bus project, whose contract was given to a blacklisted company.

He claimed that his party making efforts for the sanctity of vote and that's why the people would vote for it on July 25 on the basis of its last government's performance.

Shehbaz said that he would quit politics if corruption of even a single penny is proved against him.

He claimed that if the PML-N comes to power, it would develop the country like Turkey and Malaysia.

He lamented the decision against Hanif Abbasi, saying the verdict was given around 12 am, while he added that the Election Commission of Pakistan made the right move by postponing the polls in the constituency.

“Shaikh Rasheed knew that Abbasi will defeat him by 70,000 votes, that's why he relied on courts,” said Shehbaz.