Sun July 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Grenade attack on BAP's election office wounds 20

QUETTA: At least 20 people have been injured in a hand grenade attack on an election office of Balochistan Awami Party in Dalbandin, police said.

The injured have been shifted to hospitals in Chaghi and Quetta.

According to details, unknown people hurled a hand grenade outside the BAP’s office and fled away.

This was the third attack on an election-related activity in Pakistan within 12 hours.

Earlier in the day, PTI candidate Israrullah Gandapur was killed when a suicide bomber hit his vehicle in Dera Ismail Khan.

Former chief minister Akram Durrani’s rally also came under firing in Bannu. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Imran Khan calls CoD a ‘charter of corruption’

Imran Khan calls CoD a ‘charter of corruption’
Justice Siddiqui requests CJ to investigate meddling claims

Justice Siddiqui requests CJ to investigate meddling claims
Imran Khan vows not be cowed down by terror threats

Imran Khan vows not be cowed down by terror threats
HRCP slams attacks on Jibran Nasir

HRCP slams attacks on Jibran Nasir
Load More load more