Grenade attack on BAP's election office wounds 20

QUETTA: At least 20 people have been injured in a hand grenade attack on an election office of Balochistan Awami Party in Dalbandin, police said.

The injured have been shifted to hospitals in Chaghi and Quetta.

According to details, unknown people hurled a hand grenade outside the BAP’s office and fled away.

This was the third attack on an election-related activity in Pakistan within 12 hours.

Earlier in the day, PTI candidate Israrullah Gandapur was killed when a suicide bomber hit his vehicle in Dera Ismail Khan.

Former chief minister Akram Durrani’s rally also came under firing in Bannu.