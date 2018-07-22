Sun July 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Imran Khan vows not be cowed down by terror threats

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan said that he had addressed election rallies in Karak and Bannu on Saturday despite terror threats.

“We are going everywhere to deliver our message. They had informed us in a written message that suicide attackers could target me in Karak and Bannu, but I risked my life since this election is a historic occasion for Pakistan,” Khan told media persons at Bagh-e-Jinnah in Karachi ahead of his party’s rally.

His remarks came shortly after PTI candidate Ikramullah Gandapur died from injuries caused by a suicide attack in Dera Ismail Khan. 

He accused Karachi administration of barring PTI supporters from heading towards the rally venue.

“I will request the Sindh IG to facilitate the public today, let them reach at the rally,” he said.

Khan rejected the impression created by some rival groups about pre-poll rigging in the coming elections. 

“Those who had broken records of rigging in the previous polls are making a hue and cry today. They are guilty themselves,” he added. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

HRCP slams attacks on Jibran Nasir

HRCP slams attacks on Jibran Nasir
Blood of our martyrs shall not go waste: COAS

Blood of our martyrs shall not go waste: COAS
Imran, Bilawal voice grief over martyrdom of Ikramullah Gandapur

Imran, Bilawal voice grief over martyrdom of Ikramullah Gandapur
ECP postpones election in NA-60 after Hanif Abbasi's conviction

ECP postpones election in NA-60 after Hanif Abbasi's conviction

Load More load more