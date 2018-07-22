Imran Khan vows not be cowed down by terror threats

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan said that he had addressed election rallies in Karak and Bannu on Saturday despite terror threats.

“We are going everywhere to deliver our message. They had informed us in a written message that suicide attackers could target me in Karak and Bannu, but I risked my life since this election is a historic occasion for Pakistan,” Khan told media persons at Bagh-e-Jinnah in Karachi ahead of his party’s rally.

His remarks came shortly after PTI candidate Ikramullah Gandapur died from injuries caused by a suicide attack in Dera Ismail Khan.

He accused Karachi administration of barring PTI supporters from heading towards the rally venue.

“I will request the Sindh IG to facilitate the public today, let them reach at the rally,” he said.

Khan rejected the impression created by some rival groups about pre-poll rigging in the coming elections.

“Those who had broken records of rigging in the previous polls are making a hue and cry today. They are guilty themselves,” he added.