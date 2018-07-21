Wishes pour in for Fakhar Zaman after his blistering 210*

Bulawayo: An Elated Fakhar Zaman on Friday smashed a career-best 210* to become the first Pakistani player to score a double-century in ODIs and the sixth overall.

Soon after his blistering performance against Zimbabwe, the cricket legends took to Twitter to sent their best wishes and congratulatory messages to the attacking opener who entered ODI 200 club and became the first Pakistani cricketer to score double -century, breaking Saeed Anwar's a 21-year-old record of 194 he had cracked against India.

Social media is flooded with wishes for the stunning inning from a young Pakistani batsman, who attracted the great cricketers to share their words with his consistent batting performance.



Another Pakistan pace bowling legend Waqar Younis lauded the left-handed batsman for his tremendous performance.







Pakistan's former all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi also commended Fakhar's performance.





Mohammad Yousaf, and Saeed Ajmal also took to Twitter to felicitate Fakhar Zaman for his double-century .





While International cricket legends also appreciated the young and talented left-handed batsman in their own words.





Fakhar needs just 20 runs in three innings to become the first player reaching 1000 runs in 20 innings as he has scored 980 runs from just 17 innings in ODIs at the average of 75.38. Five players have so far reached 1000 runs in ODIs from 21 innings.

Pakistan openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq added 304 runs for the first wicket, which is the highest ever opening stand in ODIs.

399 is Pakistan's highest team score in ODIs, going past the 385 runs they scored against Bangladesh in June 2010.

Pakistan thrashed Zimbabwe by a big margin of 244 runs in the fourth One-day International to secure the second biggest win in ODIs, behind the 255-run win over Ireland in 2015.