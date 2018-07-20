Fakhar Zaman’s ODI double hundred largely lauded

ISLAMABAD: Fakhar Zaman’s remarkable performance in the fourth One-day International against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo on Friday has been largely lauded all over the country.

The young opener has become the first Pakistani batsman to enter the 200-club in One-day International cricket when he scored an unbeaten 210 runs against Zimbabwe.

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major-General Asif Ghafoor congratulated Zaman for his magnificent 156-ball innings laced with 24 boundaries and five sixes.

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, co-chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari and owner of Lahore Qalandar Rana Fawad also praised the heroic feat by the prolific scorer.

Besides, various international cricketers also congratulated Fakhar Zaman. They include Shahid Khan Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Rameez Raja, Aaqib Javed from Pakistan and Brendan McCullum from New Zealand.