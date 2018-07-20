Fri July 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
July 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Fakhar Zaman’s ODI double hundred largely lauded

ISLAMABAD: Fakhar Zaman’s remarkable performance in the fourth One-day International against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo on Friday has been largely lauded all over the country.

The young opener has become the first Pakistani batsman to enter the 200-club in One-day International cricket when he scored an unbeaten 210 runs against Zimbabwe.

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major-General Asif Ghafoor congratulated Zaman for his magnificent 156-ball innings laced with 24 boundaries and five sixes.

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, co-chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari and owner of Lahore Qalandar Rana Fawad also praised the heroic feat by the prolific scorer.

Besides, various international cricketers also congratulated Fakhar Zaman. They include Shahid Khan Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Rameez Raja, Aaqib Javed from Pakistan and Brendan McCullum from New Zealand.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Tendulkar wants to take academy beyond traditional pockets

Tendulkar wants to take academy beyond traditional pockets
Hafeez’s career comes under real shadows

Hafeez’s career comes under real shadows
Congratulations pouring in for Fakhar Zaman

Congratulations pouring in for Fakhar Zaman
World Cup fever still raging in Rohingya refugee camps

World Cup fever still raging in Rohingya refugee camps
Load More load more