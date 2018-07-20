Is Miandad supporting skipper or not in Elections 2018? Watch video

Former cricket hero Javed Miandad has released a video message ahead of the July 25 General Election.

The batting legend discussed in detail his struggle and achievements in his decades long career , asking his fans to think about the country and fear God while using right to franchise.

In the seven-minute video, he said the people should vote for the candidates who they think can steer the country out of crises.

Javed Miandad said money should not be the sole purpose of one's life.

He said people should not run after money rather they should act in a way that the money start running after them.