Fri July 20, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 20, 2018

Is Miandad supporting skipper or not in Elections 2018? Watch video

Former cricket hero Javed Miandad has released a video message ahead of the July 25 General Election.

The  batting legend  discussed in detail his struggle and achievements in  his decades long career , asking his fans to think  about the country and fear   God while using right to franchise.

Minadad and Imran Khan.-File photo

In the seven-minute video,  he said the people should vote for the candidates who they think can steer the country out of crises.

Javed Miandad said  money should not be the sole purpose of one's life.

 He   said people should not run after money rather they should act in a way that the money  start running after them. 

  

