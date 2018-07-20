ATC approves Rao Anwar's bail in one more case paving the way for release

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday approved bail plea of Rao Anwar in another case regarding possession of explosive material.

The former Malir SSP is a prime suspect in the extra judicial killing case of Naqeebullah Mehsood in which he has already been bailed out.

He could not be released from the sub-jail, which was his residence,despite being granted bail in Naqeebullah case against surety bonds of Rs1 million because the explosive material case was still pending against him.

He will also have to submit surety bonds of Rs1 million in the explosive material case to get the bail.

The former SSP was accused of killing hundreds of suspects in alleged encounters after the killing of Naqeebullah Mehsood, a resident of South Waziristan, triggered countrywide protests.

Anwar 's attempt to flee the country was foiled by officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) following the incident that took place in January in Karachi.

The officer made a dramatic appearance in the Supreme Court of Pakistan and was shifted to Karachi to stand trial.

He has denied having involvement in the murder of Mehsood.